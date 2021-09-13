Schedule Shuffle

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KOA-A-K231AA-K231BQ and News-Talk KHOW-A/DENVER are shuffling their lineups on SEPTEMBER 30th, with KHOW morning host ROSS KAMINSKY moving to KOA for 9a-noon (MT), while current KOA 9a-noon host DAVE LOGAN moves to afternoons 3-6p alongside current afternoon co-host ALFRED "BIG AL" WILLAMS. LOGAN's midday co-host, BRONCOS color commentator RICK LEWIS will appear on LOGAN and WILLIAMS' "KOA SPORTS ZOO" show along with WILLIAMS' present co-host JOJO TURNBEAUGH. The rest of KOA's lineup, including "COLORADO'S MORNING NEWS" with APRIL ZESBAUGH and MARTY LENZ 5-9a and MANDY CONNELL noon-3p, remain in place.

As for KHOW, KAMINSKY will be replaced by "THE SITUATION WITH MICHAEL BROWN," presently in the 2-4p slot and hosted by the former FEMA Director and Undersecretary of Homeland Security (a/k/a "Brownie" of President GEORGE W. BUSH's "Brownie, you're doing a heckuva job" infamy), and sister News-Talk WHAS-A/LOUISVILLE and WLAP-A/LEXINGTON, KY host LELAND CONWAY will handle 2-4p.

“Both KOA and KHOW have been serving COLORADO and the ROCKY MOUNTAIN WEST for close to a century,” said iHEARTMEDIA DENVER Pres. BREND EGGER. “These enhancements further cement our position as the leading destination for unmatched news, talk and sports programming.”

