Using vCreative's Cloud-Based Software

ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION is now using vCREATIVE’s cloud-based software for radio and digital.

vCREATIVE has implemented its centralized, collaborative platform to connect all departments involved in the production workflow process across all ENTRAVISION locations to manage creative radio projects.

ENTRAVISION has also activated the vCREATIVE integration with WIDEORBIT’s end-to-end ad management platform, WIDEORBIT TRAFFIC to help eliminate duplicate entry and reduce the labor associated with the production workflow process.

ENTRAVISION President/COO JEFFERY LIEBERMAN stated, “From the minute a sale is made, the comprehensive work to craft and deliver the best creative message for our customers begins. vCREATIVE has helped us become more effective and precise with our work, allowing us to be efficient, giving us back time while still guaranteeing the highest quality product.”

Added vCREATIVE CEO SUSIE HEDRICK, “The past 18 months have forced us all to take a fresh look at how we operate and conduct our daily jobs. ENTRAVISION is a prime example of a company that has consistently focused on finding innovative ways to drive productivity and bring value to its customers. We are proud to offer additional time-saving technology to their employees, who can now focus more acutely on meaningful work for their customers.”

