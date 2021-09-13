Asia Top 40

ASIA POP 40 has added six more stations across INDONESIA and THAILAND. Produced by SINGAPORE’s EON MEDIA GROUP, ASIA TOP 40 is now airing weekly on the EL JOHN RADIO NETWORK across SUMATRA and INDONESIA on SATURDAY mornings, and SUNDAY afternoons. It is also airing on sister station NINETYSIX FM on SATURDAY and SUNDAY mornings.

EL JOHN RADIO NETWORK PD/Producer FERRY ANGGARA commented, “ASIA POP 40 is cool! It not only plays the Top-40 songs but also fun segments like ‘Hit Predictions,’ which sets this show apart from others. With its interesting line-up of music and shows, and its broad reach across ASIA, we are excited to be part of the ASIA POP 40 family!”

ASIA POP 40 was also added recently to BANGKOK-based BKK.FM.

BKK.FM’s Managing Director MIKE SOMERVILLE stated, "BKK.FM is honored by our new partnership with the team at ASIA POP 40. We know that it will become one of our most popular weekly shows. We now air it twice a week in response to requests from our listeners from all over the world, including from EUROPE, the U.S. and CANADA.”

