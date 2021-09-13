Helping Louisiana

SERVICE BROADCASTING GROUP Urban KKDA (K104)/DALLAS "DEDE IN THE MORNING" host DEDE MCGUIRE interviewed a representative of "THE 100 BLACK MEN OF METRO NEW ORLEANS" concerning their efforts for the HURRICANE IDA Restoration Fund.

MCGUIRE was so moved by the conversation that she committed $10,000 towards helping the families of LOUISIANA DEVASTATED by IDA through her DEDE MCGUIRE FOUNDATION.

100 BLACK MEN OF METRO NEW ORLEANS Chair./Pres. JAMES LOGAN said, “THE 100 BLACK MEN OF METRO NEW ORLEANS and THE 100 BLACK MEN OF METRO BATON ROUGE thank the DEDE MCGUIRE FOUNDATION for a generous donation to the Restoration Fund.

“100% of the donation will go to the relief, recovery, and restoration of families and communities in SOUTH LOUISIANA impacted by HURRICANE IDA. We have a long road towards restoration but donations like these greatly help us towards our goal.”

"DEDE IN THE MORNING" is also nationally syndicated through the partnership of COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS and SERVICE BROADCASTING. The show is heard in over 50 markets including CUMULUS MEDIA stations Urban WEMX (MAX 94.1)/BATON ROUGE and R&B KMEZ (102.9)/NEW ORLEANS.

