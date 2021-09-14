Lakin

SPIKE ESKIN's replacement as Brand Manager at AUDACY Sports WIP/PHILADELPHIA is BONNEVILLE Sports KMVP (ARIZONA SPORTS 98.7)/PHOENIX PD ROD LAKIN, reports the PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER.

LAKIN will start at WIP on OCTOBER 4th, with interim Brand Manager JACK KEFFER returning to his APD post. ESKIN left WIP to take the reins at sister Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK in JULY (NET NEWS 5/12).

LAKIN has been with ARIZONA SPORTS 98.7 and Sports KTAR-A (ESPN 620) since 2003, working his way up the ladder from board operator and producer to APD in 2014 and PD in 2019.

« back to Net News