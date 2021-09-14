Lakin

SPIKE ESKIN's replacement as Brand Manager at AUDACY Sports WIP/PHILADELPHIA is BONNEVILLE Sports KMVP (ARIZONA SPORTS 98.7)/PHOENIX PD ROD LAKIN.

LAKIN will start at WIP on OCTOBER 4th, with interim Brand Manager JACK KEFFER returning to his APD post. ESKIN left WIP to take the reins at sister Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK in JULY (NET NEWS 5/12).

“I’m pleased to welcome ROD LAKIN to the WIP team and begin the next chapter for our iconic station,” said SVP/Market Mgr. DAVID YADGAROFF. “ROD brings a breadth of experience and deep understanding of what works in the sports audio format, which I trust will position WIP for much success as the home for PHILADELPHIA sports fans.”



“I have the deepest respect for the iconic WIP brand and what it means to the most passionate fan base in the country,” said LAKIN. “To have an opportunity to join the talented team at 94WIP is truly an honor, and I want to thank DAVID YADGAROFF, JEFF SOTTOLANO, SPIKE ESKIN and AUDACY for their belief in me.”

LAKIN has been with ARIZONA SPORTS 98.7 and Sports KTAR-A (ESPN 620) since 2003, working his way up the ladder from board operator and producer to APD in 2014 and PD in 2019.

LAKIN's hiring was first reported by the PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER.

