Bernard Fionte Dies At 90

Longtime BINGHAMTON, NY radio and television News Director BERNARD FIONTE has passed away at the age of 90 in OXFORD, NY.

FIONTE came to CBS affiliate WNBF-TV (later WBNG-TV)/BINGHAMTON from SPRINGFIELD, MA in 1965 and served as News Dir. and anchor in 1968-75, and also worked at WICZ-TV and WMGC-TV/WIVT-TV; on radio, he served as news director at WKOP-A for a brief time and then for many years at WNBF-A.

