High School Special

CUMULUS MEDIA Sports WGFX (104.5 THE ZONE)/NASHVILLE will air play-by-play of a special high school football game at the TENNESSEE TITANS' NISSAN STADIUM raising money to help one of the schools recover from flooding that destroyed its football facilities.

THE ZONE will broadcast THURSDAY's game (9/16) between WAVERLY CENTRAL and WHITE HOUSE HIGH SCHOOL, with the TITANS radio crew, including MIKE KEITH and DAVE "COACH MAC" MCGINNIS on the call and AMIE WELLS and RHETT BRYAN hosting pre-game coverage. The game will help WAVERLY CENTRAL rebuild its facilities through fan donations; tickets for the game are free.

“When MIKE KEITH approached us about this idea to help with the recovery in HUMPHREYS COUNTY, (the answer) was a unanimous yes,” said OM PAUL MASON. “The entire TITANS RADIO team is humbled and looking forward to giving WAVERLY and WHITE HOUSE an NFL broadcast experience. We can’t wait to hear ‘TIGERS RADIO’ THURSDAY night on 104.5 THE ZONE."

