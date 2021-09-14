New Gospel Station

CUMULUS MEDIA has launched Inspiration KKND (HEAVEN 106.7)/NEW ORLEANS. The new Gospel radio station is licensed to PORT SULPHUR, LA and will serve the NEW ORLEANS metropolitan area.

Most recently KKND was a Hot AC format, (106.7 THE KREWE). The Inspiration format debuted on FRIDAY SEPT. 10th. The lineup includes the syndicated REJOICE NETWORKS "THE MIKE CHANDLER AND FRIENDS MORNING SHOW" and REACH MEDIA's "THE WILLIE MOORE JR. SHOW." A local midday and afternoon talent will soon be announced.

CUMULUS/NEW ORLEANS RVP/Market Mgr. PAT GALLOWAY said, “I am extremely excited about this station. In a city that is rebuilding from a natural disaster, we need as much inspiration as we can get, and HEAVEN 106.7 delivers in a big way.

"I also think the station will be very successful in NEW ORLEANS, as Inspirational Gospel is loved in our community and should be as popular as it is in neighboring cities, including MEMPHIS, JACKSON, and MONTGOMERY, where Gospel is a ratings leader. I couldn’t be happier with our new station and thank everyone for their hard work in bringing HEAVEN 106.7 To NEW ORLEANS.”

PD J’MICHAEL FRANCOIS added, "Following the devastation left behind by HURRICANE IDA, we are pleased to offer NEW ORLEANIANS HEAVEN 106.7, a world class radio station that reflects the soul, resiliency and culture of GREATER NEW ORLEANS. As we recover together, what better way to inspire, encourage and excite the BIG EASY than with a taste of HEAVEN.”

