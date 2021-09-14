-
Derricke Dennis Promoted To Staff Correspondent At ABC Audio
by Perry Michael Simon
September 14, 2021 at 8:05 AM (PT)
DERRICKE DENNIS has earned a promotion from freelance reporter to Staff Correspondent at ABC AUDIO.
DENNIS came to ABC in 20198 from anchoring at I-24 NEWS and previously hosted and reported at LAW & CRIME NETWORK, CBS O&O WCBS-TV (CBS 2)/NEW YORK, NEWS 12 NEW JERSEY, and GRAHAM NBC affiliate WDIV-TV (LOCAL 4)/DETROIT.
The NEW JERSEY native will continue to report and anchor news for ABC, including breaking news and special events.