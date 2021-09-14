Dennis

DERRICKE DENNIS has earned a promotion from freelance reporter to Staff Correspondent at ABC AUDIO.

DENNIS came to ABC in 20198 from anchoring at I-24 NEWS and previously hosted and reported at LAW & CRIME NETWORK, CBS O&O WCBS-TV (CBS 2)/NEW YORK, NEWS 12 NEW JERSEY, and GRAHAM NBC affiliate WDIV-TV (LOCAL 4)/DETROIT.

The NEW JERSEY native will continue to report and anchor news for ABC, including breaking news and special events.

« see more Net News