Hispanic History Month

ASCAP (THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF COMPOSERS, AUTHORS AND PUBLISHERS) celebrates HISPANIC Heritage Month with a series of weekly conversations with LATIN music creators, DRACO ROSA & NATALIA JIMÉNEZ, DJ NELSON & EL COYOTE, ULICES CHAIDEZ & RUBI MOLINA, and OLGA TAÑON & MARÍA PÍA. These conversations explore the history behind LATIN music’s diverse musical culture with a focus on the urban, tropical, pop/rock and regional MEXICAN genres. The first exclusive interview premieres on SEPTEMBER 15th, 1p (ET)/ 10a (PT) on INSTAGRAM @ASCAPLatino as part of the ASCAP Experience program.

ASCAP HISPANIC Heritage Month programming includes:

September 15th – Pop / Rock - DRACO ROSA & NATALIA JIMÉNEZ

September 22nd – Urban / Reggaeton – DJ NELSON & EL COYOTE

September 29th – Regional Mexican – ULICES CHAIDEZ & RUBI MOLINA

October 6th – Tropical – OLGA TAÑON & MARÍA PÍA

The ASCAP Experience takes place twice a month on WEDNESDAYS through the end of OCTOBER 2021. The free virtual sessions take place on many platforms; YOUTUBE, INSTAGRAM and on the ASCAP Experience website. RSVP at ascapexperience.com/rsvp.

More information at www.ascap.com.

