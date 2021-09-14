Due 9/21

"COBRA KAI" cast members XOLO MARIDUEÑA and JACOB BERTRAND are the hosts of a new podcast on iHEARTMEDIA's MY CULTURA podcast network. "LONE LOBOS," a pop culture podcast, will debut on SEPTEMBER 21st.

In a joint statement issued as part of a press release, MARIDUEÑA and BERTRAND said, “Representation of authentic voices is super important to JACOB and me, and we know it's important to our partners at iHEARTMEDIA. We’re really excited about the opportunity to invite you all into our conversations and smack talking. This podcast is all about getting to know us beyond the surface and doing a deeper dive into the lives of the LONE LOBOS.”

