NASHVILLE-based artist management company ROUNDHOUSE ENTERTAINMENT has added DARCIE VAN ETTEN to the management team as Dir./Marketing and day-to-day manager, effective MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 27th. VAN ETTEN arrives from the Dir./Marketing position at COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS/COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR, where she has worked since 2017.

Before that, she was the Administration Coord. at ROUND HILL MUSIC. VAN ETTEN also currently serves on the SOLID NASHVILLE Board of Directors (NET NEWS 1/29).

“We are thrilled to welcome DARCIE to the ROUNDHOUSE team,” said ROUNDHOUSE Pres. GREG McCARN. “Her varied background, coupled with a passion to help build careers, make her perfectly suited to our company. We believe that she will play a vital role in the growth of the company and the artists we represent.”

“I am incredibly excited to be joining the ROUNDHOUSE ENTERTAINMENT team,” said VAN ETTEN. “I am grateful to GREG and DAN [ANDERSON] for this opportunity to learn a different area of the industry, and cannot wait to dive in to help grow this talented roster of artists.”

The ROUNDHOUSE artist roster includes DILLON CARMICHAEL, MEGHAN PATRICK, AUSTIN BURKE, THE DESERT CITY RAMBLERS, CAROLINE ROMANO, SARABETH TAITE and TIFFANY WOYS.

