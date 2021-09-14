Season Three Now Available

Season three of the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM's “Voices in the Hall” podcast is now available to stream in its entirety on SPOTIFY and the museum’s website.

Hosted by the museum's Sr. Dir./Producer and writer PETER COOPER, the podcast's new season features interviews with THE CACTUS BLOSSOMS, STEVE DORFF, DUANE EDDY, MARK KNOPFLER, ASHLEY McBRYDE, DELBERT McCLINTON, MOLLY TUTTLE and AARON WATSON.

"’Voices in the Hall’ is a window into the hearts and minds of some of the world’s most interesting and creative people," said COOPER. "This podcast is about the ways in which people reveal themselves through music. You’ll hear master musicians at their most honest and their most vulnerable, explaining what was thought to be unexplainable."

In addition, all episodes from the first two seasons have been re-released on SPOTIFY. Previous episodes, which are also available on the museum’s website or here, feature DIERKS BENTLEY, KANE BROWN, ROSANNE CASH, EMMYLOU HARRIS, NICK LOWE, LINDA RONSTADT and many more.

