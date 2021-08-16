Chesnutt (Photo: Music City Media)

Country artist MARK CHESNUTT has recovered from COVID-19, a diagnosis which came at the heels of his back surgery in JULY (NET NEWS 8/16). According to CHESNUTT’s FACEBOOK post, he is set to resume touring on FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1st in YOUNGSVILLE, LA.

“I had a great check up with the doctor TODAY, and he is telling me based on my recovery that I can get back on the road at the end of SEPTEMBER,” shared CHESNUTT on FACEBOOK YESTERDAY (9/13). “We will be in YOUNGSVILLE, LA at ROUTE 92 on OCTOBER 1st, then WINNIE, TX on OCTOBER 2nd! Looking forward to seeing y’all out there!”

