Get Well Ben!

ALL ACCESS sends wishes for a speedy recovery to BEN DAVIS. The ALPHA MEDIA LOUISVILLE OM and PD/morning host for Top 40 WDJX (99.7 DJX)/LOUISVILLE, KY posted on social media that he's contracted a breakthrough COVID infection.

DAVIS' post reads, "I'm fit, I'm healthy, I'm fully vaccinated, but... this is the face of COVID. I'm not sure where I got it, but I definitely had the attitude of immunity because of my health and vaccine status. Not the case. I've been battling fever, a lost sense of smell and taste, chills, and headaches. Thankfully, it's not worse and I'm not in the ICU. I do feel like the worst is behind me and I'm on the mend, but the isolation coupled with the virus has been hard. This isn't a "feel sorry for me" post, but a reminder that the virus is real, vaccines help, and do your part to protect yourself and others. Special props to my wife for handling everything, my daughters who've had to adjust, and to my son FRED for being my buddy. Stay safe!"

