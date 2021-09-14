Register Today!

A reminder to register for COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR's latest "CRS 360" webinar, set for this THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 16th at 1p (CT). The virtual session will be moderated by ALL ACCESS MUSIC GROUP’s JOEL DENVER, the RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU’s ERICA FARBER, COUNTRY AIRCHECK/"Country Countdown USA's" LON HELTON and McVAY MEDIA's MIKE McVAY.

The four will also be leading the "Heads of State" panel series at CRS 2022, which will feature AUDACY Pres./Chief Exec. Officer DAVID FIELD, iHEARTMEDIA CEO/Chairman BOB PITTMAN, BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP CEO CAROLINE BEASLEY, HUBBARD RADIO CEO GINNY MORRIS, ALPHA MEDIA CEO BOB PROFITT. TOWNSQUARE MEDIA CEO BILL WILSON. BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP Pres./CEO SCOTT BORCHETTA. UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE Chairman/CEO MIKE DUNGAN, WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE Chairman/CEO JOHN ESPOSITO. SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE Chairman/CEO RANDY GOODMAN, and BMG NASHVILLE Pres. JON LOBA. CRS 2022 set for FEBRUARY 23rd through 25th at the OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL.

To register for the SEPTEMBER edition of CRS360, click here. A limited number of slots are available on a first-come, first-served basis. For both virtual and in-person registration options for CRS 2022, click here.

