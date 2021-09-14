Inducted Into Iowa Rock 'N Roll Hall Of Fame

ALPHA MEDIA's Adult Hits KRIB-A/F-K244FA/MASON CITY, IA has been inducted into the IOWA ROCK 'N ROLL HALL OF FAME. KRIB is one of just 16 radio stations to receive this recognition.

KRIB also now broadcasts its signal on an FM stereo translator at 96.7 and to a worldwide audience through its website.

First signing on as KICM on MARCH 15, 1948 at 1490 on the AM band, the station was affiliated with the IOWA TALL CORN NETWORK and MUTUAL RADIO NETWORK. A few short years later, its call letters were changed to KRIB, increasing its power from 250 to 1000 watts. It was one of the first stations in IOWA to regularly play rock and roll.

KRIB will forever be connected with fallen stars BUDDY HOLLY, RITCHIE VALENS, and "THE BIG BOPPER" J. P. RICHARDSON. The station served as one of the sponsors of the "Winter Dance Party" at the SURF BALLROOM in CLEAR LAKE on FEBRUARY 2nd, 1959, their own KRIB on-air personality BOB HALE emceeing the event. The music world suffered a huge loss early the next morning when the three rock stars and their pilot, ROGER PETERSON, died after their plane crashed in a field northwest of the MASON CITY MUNICIPAL AIRPORT. KRIB continues to pay respect to this history even today, changing its music format each year during the week of the "Winter Dance Party" remembrance to feature the hit songs of the late 1950s and early 1960s.

