WASHINGTON WIZARDS basketball will air on AUDACY Sports WTEM-A (THE TEAM 980)/WASHINGTON for the 2021-22 season. The WIZARDS have been airing on a network headed by crosstown HUBBARD News WFED-A (FEDERAL NEWS NETWORK)/WASHINGTON, and the team's press release says that WFED will also carry the games this season, with THE TEAM 980 serving as flagship.

“We are excited to have the Wizards radio broadcast on THE TEAM 980 for this season and beyond,” said MONUMENTAL SPORTS AND ENTERTAINMENT Chief Marketing Office HUNTER LOCHMANN. “We know WIZARDS fans listen to sports radio and this will be a natural extension of their listening day. And it’s a perfect time for the WIZARDS team to have a new home as we introduce a new coach and a new roster, led by perennial All-Star BRADLEY BEAL.”

DAVE JOHNSON and GLENN CONSOR will return to call the games, with JOHNSON in his 25th season of play-by-play and CONSOR in his 15th season as color commentator.

Caps Stick With The Fan, WFED

Meanwhile, the WIZARDS' sister franchise, the NHL's WASHINGTON CAPITALS, remain on AUDACY Sports WJFK (106.7 THE FAN)/WASHINGTON and WFED, with JOHN WALTON and KEN SABOURIN back to call the games. "We are excited to extend our partnership with AUDACY and 106.7 THE FAN," said LOCHMANN. "The CAPITALS are proud to be a part of the station's powerful lineup of local sports talk and look forward to this partnership continuing to provide our fans with great access to our team."



"We're pleased to once again serve as the flagship radio station of the CAPITALS RADIO NETWORK," said AUDACY D.C. SVP/Market Mgr. IVY SAVOY-SMITH. "We look forward to another season of delivering must-hear calls of the action and providing can't-miss coverage to the team's biggest fans."

