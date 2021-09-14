New PM Drive Host Hannah B

ALPHA MEDIA Hot AC WXLC (102.3 XLC)/CHICAGO has hired "All Access Women To Watch" HANNAH B (BRUMMER) for Afternoon Drive (WTW 8/24). Hannah made the announcement via her Instagram account on MONDAY (9/13), her first official day on air.

HANNAH B said in her post, "My dream has finally come true, and I can’t stop smiling about it because I get to do what I love most everyday! A huge thank you to FRANK WRIGHT and KARL WERTZLER for this amazing opportunity! Thank you to my family, friends, and radio peeps for your endless support! So blessed to be a part of the XLC family."

« see more Net News