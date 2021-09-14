-
Virgin Islands Station Agrees To FCC Consent Decree To Settle Public File Violations
September 14, 2021
Another radio broadcaster has reached a Consent Decree with the FCC settling public file violations.
REEF BROADCASTING, INC. has agreed to the arrangement to settle violations at Variety WDHP-A (1620 THE REEF)/FREDERIKSTED, VI. Under the Consent Decree, the licensee will develop and implement a compliance plan but will not be fined for the violations.