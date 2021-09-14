Zilch

Livestreaming and audio service, TUNEIN, has hired STEFAN ZILCH as GM for GERMANY, and created the company's first international office in BERLIN, as part of the company’s ongoing global growth initiatives. ZILCH has over 20 years of digital media experience and has previously served as Managing Director for both ACAST and SPOTIFY.

The goal under ZILCH’s leadership is for TUNEIN to be able to strengthen and form key radio partnerships within GERMANY, the largest listening market for TUNEIN outside the US, enabling the company to leverage and expand its inventory of global content abroad.

TUNEIN's CEO RICHARD STERN said, “TUNEIN is an ally to the industry as we together reinvent radio for the modern listener. The GERMAN radio market is very vibrant, with over 500 unique radio stations reaching over 65 million listeners. Under STEFAN’s leadership, TUNEIN will deepen our ability to serve the GERMAN radio market and deliver localized value to our broadcast partners and listeners.”

ZILCH added, "TUNEIN is providing a unique growth opportunity for radio stations around the world, enabling regional broadcasters to reach a global audience without letting go of their traditional distribution models. As the radio industry continues to go fully digital, TUNEIN is quickly becoming the leading distribution channel for live audio content globally. I’m very excited to be part of the team, and I look forward to helping TUNEIN reinvent digital radio in GERMANY together with the radio industry and elsewhere around the world.”

