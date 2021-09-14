Lori Lewis

“You have choices to make in terms of your social media presence and posture. Your decisions will have consequences,” says MERGE author and LORI LEWIS MEDIA President LORI LEWIS.

LEWIS noted, “SPROUT SOCIAL compiles social media index reports on how brands and consumers are interacting (or not) on social platforms.

“It’s always good intel to process and help tweak your approach.”

Social Media Fuels Bottom Line Growth

“9 in 10 consumers say they stick with brands they follow on social media and 8 in 10 will choose that brand over a competitor.

“But only when we’re paying attention and showing interest in the audience.”

Acknowledgement Remains A Differentiator

LEWIS added, “Showing interest in the audience is one of the most powerful tactics to deploy in the social space, and weirdly, it’s one sorely overlooked.

“61% of consumers say the best brands in the social space know how to engage the audience.”

