CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WLS-A/CHICAGO has promoted producer and podcast manager BRET GOGOEL to Executive Producer of the afternoon JOHN HOWELL SHOW. HOGOEL’s promotion fills the slot left open when MALLORY VOR BROKER was promoted to City Hall/Political Reporter to replace the retired BILL CAMERON.

PD STEPHANIE TICHENOR noted that GOGOEL has produced several projects for the station, including BULLS and WHITE SOX games, and has been “an integral ‘pinch-hitter’ producer who has regularly filled in to produce drive time programs. He is the perfect fit for our afternoon drive team.”

GOGOEL added, "I couldn't be more excited to step into the big shoes left by MALLORY and work with a consummate professional like JOHN HOWELL. I hope to take everything I've learned from my time here at WLS and continue to put out a top-notch product."

