No Love For Middle Child Signs Global Deal

Philadelphia born and raised songwriter and artist ANDREW MIGLIORE, AKA, NO LOVE FOR THE MIDDLE CHILD has signed a worldwide publishing deal with LA-based POSITION MUSIC. NO LOVE is known for working with premier talent such as MEEK MILL, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, JADAKISS, JESSIE REYEZ, GRANDSON, MOD SON, CALBOY, ZERO 9:36, and others. Most recently, NO LOVE has a co-writing credit on SEUCO’s viral hit “Paralyzed,” which has shot up SPOTIFY's Viral Charts and has been streamed over 20 Million times in the first month of its release.

In addition to writing and producing on platinum selling records, the classically trained cellist (who plays seven instruments) also releases alternative indie music under his own name. As an artist, NO LOVE FOR THE MIDDLE CHILD has garnered over 11M+ Spotify streams and has appeared on editorial playlists such as THE NEW ALT, SUMMER ROCK, ROCK RISING, ALTERNATIVE BEATS, and more.

NO LOVE said, "POSITION MUSIC felt like the right home for a number of reasons, but what sealed the deal was their hustle. Even before signing they would line up sessions and bridge connections for me; that’s invaluable. They don’t see me as being limited by genre and that’s led them to set up a lot of really interesting collaborations and open doors others probably would not have thought to. Looking forward to the future with them."

Founder/CEO/POSITION MUSIC TYLER BACON added, “Opportunities to sign a triple threat like ANDREW (writer, producer, artist) do not come along often. We could not be more excited to support NO LOVE’s talents, and we’re honored that he has entrusted this important part of his career to us. DAVID SURNOW (A&R) brought in this important signing, and along with MARK CHIPELLO (Head of A&R), has made NO LOVE FOR THE MIDDLE CHILD one of the biggest priorities for POSITION MUSIC."

