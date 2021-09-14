Women In Music Panel October 12th

Women In Music will present "Navigating Career Transitions," TUESDAY, OCTOBER 12th, at 12p (ET) at MONDO NYC. This panel session, which can be seen live or heard at MONDO.NYC, will host women who have successfully pivoted their careers, whether deliberate or unexpected. You'll also hear from leading industry recruiters on best practices for getting hired. With dynamic shifts in the music industry, the panel will discuss staying competitive, making strategic career plans, and excelling in a new role.

MONDO.NYC is an international festival and global business summit of and for music and tech industry insiders and innovators, emerging artists and their fans. MONDO connects fans and creators in a shared mission of empowering artists and advancing ideas in an ever-changing music business and technology landscape. This year's summit takes place in NEW YORK, OCTOBER 12th - 15th.

