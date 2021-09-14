-
All Access Sends Condolences To Cole Swindell On The Death Of His Mother
by Shawn Reed
September 14, 2021 at 1:51 PM (PT)
ALL ACCESS sends condolences to WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE artist COLE SWINDELL and family after the death of his mother, BETTY CAROL RAINEY. She passed away peacefully YESTERDAY (9/13).
A private service will be held TOMORROW (9/15) in SWINDELL's home state of GEORGIA. Donations can be made in her memory to the MARTIN TRUEX JR. FOUNDATION here.