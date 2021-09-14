Grant

A grant from the PUBLIC WELFARE FOUNDATION will help MICHIGAN RADIO expand its criminal justice reporting, including assigning a full-time reporter to the beat and holding town hall meetings and other events for public discussion. The first reports enabled by the grant are expected to air this FALL.

"This new beat will allow MICHIGAN RADIO to better serve communities that are highly policed, heavily surveilled, and have the most interaction with criminal courts, prisons, and the parole system. It will also allow us the time and space to help people recognize the systemic and historical contexts that led us here," said MICHIGAN RADIO Dir./Enterprise and Longform Journalism SARAH HULETT. "We want people to understand how these policies and systems work and don’t work, and for whom."

PUBLIC WELFARE FOUNDATION VP/Programs ESTHER FRANCO-PAYNE said that her organization is "honored to support MICHIGAN RADIO in its mission to uncover facts, share stories and create connections. We believe that MICHIGAN RADIO’s coverage of local criminal justice issues will both help educate listeners and increase critical conversations about how we can advance justice that’s actually just."

