In This Week's All Access 'Women To Watch' Column; Charese Fruge Talks To Michelle McKormick, Co-Host Of The Tony Gates Morning Show At WLAV/Grand Rapids
by Tom Cunningham
September 15, 2021
In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE talks to MICHELLE McKORMICK, who gets to crack the mic every morning in her hometown, as co-host of the TONY GATES MORNING SHOW on 97.1 WLAV/GRAND RAPIDS.
Sharing her thoughts on being a 21st Century woman broadcaster, McKORMICK says, “I do feel like the gender inequality in programming is SLOWLY changing. At CUMULUS we are lucky to have a no nonsense/tell it like it is/ approachable woman at our helm - MARY BERNER. And there is not a woman I know of in this biz who will not take the time to mentor or help another and that’s the truth. So, I see a shift - now let’s get those wages up too!!”
