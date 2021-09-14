Charese Fruge, Michelle McKormick

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE talks to MICHELLE McKORMICK, who gets to crack the mic every morning in her hometown, as co-host of the TONY GATES MORNING SHOW on 97.1 WLAV/GRAND RAPIDS.

Sharing her thoughts on being a 21st Century woman broadcaster, McKORMICK says, “I do feel like the gender inequality in programming is SLOWLY changing. At CUMULUS we are lucky to have a no nonsense/tell it like it is/ approachable woman at our helm - MARY BERNER. And there is not a woman I know of in this biz who will not take the time to mentor or help another and that’s the truth. So, I see a shift - now let’s get those wages up too!!”

Every week in ALL ACCESS' "WOMEN TO WATCH," CHARESE FRUGE relates a story about a woman in one of our many associated businesses. This week, find out about MICHELLE McKORMICK. Read her story here.

