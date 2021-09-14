Tom Griswold Is Back In The Studio

"THE BOB & TOM SHOW" host TOM GRISWOLD returned to his nationally syndicated morning show TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14th, following successful heart valve replacement surgery in mid-AUGUST (NET NEWS 8/16/21), and recovery at his home in INDIANAPOLIS, IN.

GRISWOLD returned in fine form this week, entertaining the WESTWOOD ONE syndicated show's loyal fans across the country.

