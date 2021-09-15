Justin Gaard

iHEARTMEDIA Sports KFXN (KFAN 100.3)/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL "BUMPER TO BUMPER" Producer JUSTIN GAARD has been named radio play-by-play voice of UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA women's basketball, replacing CORBU STATHES, who left for the UNIVERSITY OF ST .THOMAS. GAARD, who will join analyst LYNNETTE SJOQUIST on the broadcasts, has been serving as pre-game host and sideline reporter for GOLDEN GOPHERS football and hosts the GOLDEN GOPHER PODCAST.

"We're excited to have JUSTIN take over play-by-play duties for GOPHER Women's Basketball," said rightsholder LEARFIELD's GOPHER SPORTS PROPERTIES VP/GM GREG GERLACH. "JUSTIN is passionate about GOPHER Athletics, has deep roots in the sport of basketball in MINNESOTA and has known head coach LINDSAY WHALEN for years. JUSTIN will continue to be a tremendous ambassador for GOPHER Athletics."

"I am thrilled for this opportunity and am looking forward to the season," said GAARD. "Coach WHALEN is one of the finest people I have ever met, and I am excited to work with her, the staff and their tremendous student-athletes."

