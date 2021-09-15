A week after GRIFFIN COMMUNICATIONS flipped News-Talk KFAQ-A/TULSA to Sports as "THE BLITZ 1170 AM" (NET NEWS 9/1), iHEARTMEDIA has flipped its crosstown Sports KAKC-A (1300 THE BUZZ) to conservative News-Talk as PATRIOT 1300 AM REAL TALK with a lineup of syndicated shows plus a simulcast of LEE MATHEWS' show from sister News-Talk KTOK-A/OKLAHOMA CITY in the 5-7p (CT) slot.

The PATRIOT lineup includes COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS' "THIS MORNING WITH GORDON DEAL and "THE JOE PAGS SHOW," PREMIERE NETWORKS' GLENN BECK, CLAY TRAVIS and BUCK SEXTON, JESSE KELLY, and "COAST TO COAST WITH GEORGE NOORY," and SALEM's CHARLIE KIRK.

“We are really excited to launch this new format in TULSA and deliver compelling conservative content to our very active audience,” said iHEARTMEDIA OKLAHOMA Area President JON PHILLIPS. “Having LEE MATHEWS anchor the 5-7 p.m. slot will be a great addition, as he is closely aligned with everything that happens at the capital in OKLAHOMA CITY.”

