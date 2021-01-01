LIVEXLIVE MEDIA is changing its name to "LIVEONE, INC." and is spinning off its pay-per-view business as a separate company by MARCH 31, 2002, with LIVEXLIVE stockholders getting "a portion" of the spinoff company, PPVONE. LIVEONE will trade on NASDAQ under the stock symbol LVO.

The rebranding will extend to the company's divisions, with "ONE," based on PODCASTONE's name, as the overriding theme. SLACKER will become SLACKERONE, REACT PRESENTS will be REACTONE, the merchandising business CPS will become PERSONALIZEDMERCHONE, and the original content business will be STUDIOONE. PODCASTONE will retain its current brand.

Chairman/CEO ROB ELLIN said, "We are excited to announce a rebranding of LIVEXLIVE that reflects the evolution of our company, its accelerated growth, and our vision for the future as 'ONE' brand. Our new LIVEONE name and the associated business unit brands of 'ONE' will further pull together our flywheel business model and collectively become synonymous with our mission to be the 'ONE' leading end-to-end talent-first platform creating, producing, monetizing, marketing, and distributing premium audio and video content across all genres and distribution outlets."

