The new weekly podcast from LEMONADA MEDIA, "NEW DAY," announced along with the company's full 2021 slate of podcasts earlier this year (NET NEWS 1/21), has made its debut. The show, hosted by author and grief expert CLAIRE BIDWELL SMITH, aims to help listeners get through the day with "a bit more joy." Author CHERYL STRAYED is the guest for the debut episode, with RICKI KAKE and BILLIE LOURD among the upcoming guests.

SMITH said, “On NEW DAY, we share insights and advice to keep moving forward. Every episode ends with 'The Weekly Practice.' These aren’t cure-all fixes; I’ve found it’s the small, consistent actions that add up to real change.”

Exec. Producer LILY CORNELL SILVER, daughter of the late CHRIS CORNELL, will appear on the podcast as a youth correspondent.

