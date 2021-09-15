iHEARTMEDIA ALBANY Area President KRISTEN DELANEY is retiring, effective DECEMBER 31st. DELANEY has overseen the ALBANY, POUGHKEEPSIE, and SUSSEX markets for iHEARTMEDIA since 2011. She joined the ALBANY cluster as GSM in 1999 and became DOS in 2000 and Market Mgr. in 2006 before adding regional duties.

“Rarely do you see someone so inspiring and skilled at their profession as KRISTEN DELANEY,” said iHEARTMEDIA MARKETS GROUP Pres. HARTLEY ADKINS. “After almost 23 years with iHEARTMEDIA, she still treated every day as a new adventure and those of us in her orbit all benefited. I applaud her in taking one more adventurous step to retirement. KRISTEN’s presence will be missed beyond words.”

“It's been a great pleasure working with KRISTEN,” said iHEARTMEDIA Multi-Platform Group Division Pres. DAN LANKFORD. “ALBANY’s years of success are a direct result of the hard work and dedication KRISTEN has to her profession.”

“It has been an incredible 32-year career in broadcasting and I’m so thankful for the last 23 years with iHEARTMEDIA" said DELANEY. “It has been such an honor to entertain and inform our communities, connect our listeners to our advertisers, and raise much-needed funds for several organizations. Over the years, I have met and worked with so many incredibly talented people and formed friendships that will last for years to come.”

