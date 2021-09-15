THE NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS' ASSOCIATION INTERNATIONAL (NSAI) honored the 4th annual NASHVILLE SONGWRITER AWARDS winners virtually last night (9/14).

The honorees included “Song of the Year,” won by “Bluebird,” written by LUKE DICK, NATALIE HEMBY and MIRANDA LAMBERT; “Songwriter/Artist of the Year,” won by LUKE COMBS; and “Songwriter of the Year,” won by Christian music hit-maker ETHAN HULSE.

Additionally, 10 songs are voted on by the NSAI for its annual “Ten Songs I Wish I’d Written” awards. Eligible songs must have at least one NASHVILLE-based writer and have charted in the Top 20 of BILLBOARD AIRPLAY charts in the Christian, Country, Mainstream Top 40 or Rock genres during the eligible period. This year's winning songs were: “7 Summers,” written by SHANE McANALLY, JOSH OSBORNE and MORGAN WALLEN; “Ain’t Always A Cowboy,” by BRANDON KINNEY and JOSH THOMPSON; “Chasin’ You,” by JAMIE MOORE, MORGAN WALLEN and CRAIG WISEMAN; “Die From A Broken Heart,” by TAYLOR DYE, MADDIE MARLOW, DERIC RUTTAN and JONATHAN SINGLETON; “Hell Of A View,” by CASEY BEATHARD, ERIC CHURCH and MONTY CRISWELL; “I Called Mama,” by MARV GREEN, LANCE MILLER and JIMMY YEARY; “I Hope,” by GABBY BARRETT, ZACHARY KALE and JON NITE; “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” by LUKE COMBS, RANDY MONTANA, CARLY PEARCE and JONATHAN SINGLETON; “One Night Standards,” by NICOLETTE HAYFORD, SHANE McANALLY and ASHLEY McBRYDE; and “Starting Over,” by MIKE HENDERSON and CHRIS STAPLETON.

Viewers who missed the awards can watch on the BLUEBIRD CAFE’s YOUTUBE channel here, or NSAI’s FACEBOOK page here.

« see more Net News