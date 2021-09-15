The SEATTLE MARINERS will remain on BONNEVILLE Sports KIRO-A (710 ESPN SEATTLE)/SEATTLE under a multi-year extension that includes new programming to debut in 2022. The MARINERS have aired on 710 AM for 32 seasons, 1985-2002 and 2009 through the present.

M'S SVP/Marketing & Communications KEVIN MARTINEZ said, “We are thrilled to extend our partnership with BONNEVILLE to bring MARINERS baseball to our fans throughout the region. BONNEVILLE’s commitment to developing innovative content will result in a wide array of new programs across all dayparts as well as their digital platforms. Fans will be able to listen to more MARINERS programming than ever before.”

“Continuing our long-standing broadcast partnership with the SEATTLE MARINERS is phenomenal” said BONNEVILLE SVP/Market Mgr. CATHY CANGIANO. “At BONNEVILLE, we are committed to delivering high-quality, innovative and entertaining local content to our audiences and this extension aligns with our vision and goals. We appreciate the MARINERS' confidence and have already begun working together to expand our weekly coverage of this exciting team.”

