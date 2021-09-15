The arrival of the film version of hit BROADWAY show "DEAR EVAN HANSEN" is getting a boost with a campaign on SIRIUSXM and PANDORA that includes music, talk, and a special PANDORA playlist.

The campaign, beginning FRIDAY (9/17), will feature hourly music releases on SIRIUSXM ON BROADWAY from the film's soundtrack airing SEPTEMBER 22-26 and introduced by cast members, including stars BEN PLATT and JULIANNE MOORE, and songwriters BENJ PASEK and JUSTIN PAUL. PANDORA's "DEAR EVAN GANSEN: GET INSPIRED WITH THE CAST OF THE FILM" station, starting FRIDAY, will feature PLATT, MOORE, AMANDLA STENBERG, and other cast members along with music from the INTERSCOPE RECORDS soundtrack.

“As an early champion of PASEK and PAUL, and the musical DEAR EVAN HANSEN since catching a preview in 2015 -- before the show had even landed on BROADWAY -- I’m so thrilled that audiences beyond BROADWAY will now have the chance to see this story of connection and belonging, along with its moving music, on the big screen,” said ON BROADWAY PD/host JULIE JAMES. “The songs are beautifully woven into the story and the driving force behind what makes DEH one of the great musicals of our time. Our SiriusXM ON BROADWAY listeners will be able to hear insights from the stars and creators of the movie, while sharing in the experience of hearing this brand-new soundtrack together.”

UNIVERSAL PICTIRES SVP/Media CANDICE CHEN added, “With SIRIUSXM’s ON BROADWAY national reach and its authoritative voice in all things BROADWAY, and PANDORA’s wide reach to streaming audiences, we are excited to share DEAR EVAN HANSEN’s beloved music and extraordinary cast and creators in this very special, exclusive campaign.”

