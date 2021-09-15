In honor of International Country Music Day being two days away (9/17), LAWNSTARTER ranked 182 of the biggest cities in the U.S., and calculated the best and worst cities for Country music fans in 2021, based on five factors that make up a strong Country music scene. Those factors included the number of Country radio stations, concerts, performance venues, size of local fandom based on GOOGLE search trends and availability of museums dedicated to the Country genre.

Unsurprisingly, NASHVILLE came in first place and swept almost every category, being #1 in Country genre interest and everyday listening and #2 in performance access. The first-place rank can also be credited to NASHVILLE being home to the GRAND OLE OPRY and COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM.

Landing in second place was LAS VEGAS, followed by ST. LOUIS, SALT LAKE CITY and GRAND RAPIDS, MI to make up the top five of LAWNSTARTER’s rankings. Coming in last place is KILLEEN, TX. Others on the "Worst Cities For Country Music" list are BROWNSVILLE, TX; SALINAS, CA; CLARKSVILLE, TN; and CORONA, CA.

Check out LAWNSTARTER’s full rankings and analysis here.

