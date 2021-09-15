Former CUMULUS MEDIA Sports KNBR-A-F/SAN FRANCISCO PD JEREMIAH CROWE's GREEN ROLL MEDIA is partnering with SUPERBOOK SPORTS for a pair of new sports betting podcasts. The new shows include "SUPERBOOK SPORTS PODCAST," hosted by oddsmakers JAY KORNEGAY and JOHN MURRAY with comic BRANDI TOBLER, and "BETTING WITH THE BARBERS," hosted by brothers and former NFL stars TIKI and RONDE BARBER, will post weekly during football season. The shows will also be available for broadcast radio stations to air on weekends.

CROWE said, “It’s an honor to launch GREEN ROLL MEDIA’s podcast portfolio with such a powerful and well-respected brand as SUPERBOOK SPORTS. We look forward to providing underserved sports betting enthusiasts with a singular destination for can’t-miss content, while also making select PPM-friendly podcasts available for radio groups to air during their weekend programming lineups.”

KORNEGAY added, “We’re looking forward to allowing listeners to get a sneak peak of what’s happening behind the counter here at the SUPERBOOK every week. If you’re interested in sports betting from the sportsbook’s perspective, you’ll certainly enjoy the podcast.”

GREEN ROLL MEDIA also produces an MMA podcast, LOU "GAMBLOU" FINOCCHAIRO's "GAMBLOU'S 'BOUT BUSINESS MMA PODCAST."

