COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) is seeking a Creative Dir. in the wake of DARCIE VAN ETTEN’s pending departure (NET NEWS 9/14). The position reports directly to CRS/COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS Executive Dir. RJ CURTIS, and will be responsible for brainstorming, planning and executing all of CRS’ marketing, digital and creative endeavors. CURTIS plans to fill the role as soon as possible.

“CRS has a tremendously rare opportunity for the next rising star in our industry to step into a dynamic, versatile role as Creative Dir./Mgr. Digital Content, and impose their creative will on this organization,” said CURTIS. “On behalf of our board and staff, congratulations to DARCIE on her exciting career opportunity; we thank her for the many contributions to our organization.”

To see a complete overview of the position, click here. Resumes can be submitted to CURTIS at rj@crb.org.

