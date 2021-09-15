CUMULUS MEDIA's 413 radio stations and its podcasts are being added to the AUDACY app and digital audio platform under a new content distribution partnership.

“We're delighted with this opportunity to expand listeners’ ability to discover and connect with our stations and podcasts through the AUDACY app,” said CUMULUS MEDIA SVP/Digital Operations and Business Development LARRY LINIETSKY. “This partnership is in sync with our strategy of distributing our content through multiple platforms to make it available anywhere and anytime people want to enjoy it.”

“The addition of CUMULUS’s expansive portfolio of leading radio stations enhances and bolsters AUDACY’s position as the fastest growing digital platform for radio listeners,” said AUDACY VP/Business Development COREY PODOLSKY. “AUDACY looks forward to building on this initial partnership with CUMULUS and will continue to develop new and innovative ways to super serve our listeners.”

