The developer of the WORLD TRADE CENTER has partnered with MUDDHOUSE MEDIA for a podcast about the rebuilding of the property after 9/11. "TOP OF THE WORLD," produced by LARRY SILVERSTEIN's SILVERSTEIN PROPERTIES and hosted by the company's Head of Marketing DARA MCQUILLAN, is an 11-part series with SILVERSTEIN, former NEW YORK Mayor MICHAEL BLOOMBERG, Master Planner DANIEL LIBESKIND, NATIONAL 9/11 MEMORIAL and Architect MICHAEL ARAD among the featured guests. The show aired on SIRIUSXM this SUMMER as an exclusive before being released as a podcast.

"Rebuilding the WORLD TRADE CENTER has been -- and continues to be -- the passion of my life," said SILVERSTEIN. "As we approached the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, it was important to reflect on our collective mission to restore, revitalize, and re-invent Downtown MANHATTAN, and examine how the lessons we learned can inform our response to the devastation wrought by the tragedy of the pandemic."

« see more Net News