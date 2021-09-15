-
Four More Participants Added For 2021 BSM Summit
by Perry Michael Simon
September 15, 2021 at 11:09 AM (PT)
An additional four participants have been added to the roster for the 2022 BSM SUMMIT in NEW YORK on MARCH 2-3.
Joining the agenda for BARRETT SPORTS MEDIA’s annual sports media conference are ESPN personality and “ESPN DAILY” host PABLO TORRE; ESPN “DAILY EAGER” co-host JOE FORTENBAUGH; THE RINGER “NEW YORK, NEW YORK” podcast host and former AUDACY Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK host JOHN JASTREMSKI; and THE SPRINGHILL COMPANY Creative Exec. KAZEEM FAMUYIDE.
The summit will take place at the ANNE BERNSTEIN THEATER in TIMES SQUARE and as a virtual event; find out more at BSMSummit.com.