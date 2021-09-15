-
Brewer Media Group Hires Rick Zeisig as Director/Chattanooga Traffic Network
by Charese Frugé
BREWER MEDIA GROUP has hired GEORGIA native and radio and TV vet RICK ZEISIG as Director/CHATTANOOGA TRAFFIC NETWORK. RICK will also have a weekend show on WALV HD-2 (BIG FM 106.9)/CHATTANOOGA every SATURDAY from 2-7pm.
In RICK’s 40+ career, he has been on the air in many markets around the area, including CHATTANOOGA, ATLANTA, his hometown of DALTON and a stint in PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL.
A company statement said, "We are excited to have RICK join the team and look forward to continuing the momentum and growth while looking to improve and expand the brand. We look forward to Rick bringing his wealth of knowledge, professionalism and management experience to the team comprised of radio veterans and new talent."