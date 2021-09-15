Brown

Nine musicians are included in TIME magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world, released TODAY (9/15). This year’s “TIME100” group includes KANE BROWN, DOLLY PARTON, BILLIE EILISH, BAD BUNNY, LIL NAS X, BRITNEY SPEARS, ANGELIQUE KIDJO and streaming series VERZUS creators SWIZZ BEATS and TIMBALAND.

Each of the artists chosen for the list had an essay penned about them by another notable music figure or celebrity. DARIUS RUCKER wrote the tribute to fellow artist BROWN. MILEY CYRUS penned the nod to her godmother, PARTON. MEGAN THEEE STALLION wrote about EILISH, J BALVIN about BAD BUNNY and KID CUDI about LIL NAS X. PARIS HILTON penned the tribute to SPEARS, while ALICIA KEYS honored KIDJO, and BRANDY wrote about SWIZZ BEATS and TIMBALAND.

For the consecutive second year, TIME STUDIOS and ABC will create a television show around the “TIME100” list. It is set to air MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 20th at 10p (ET) on ABC.

See the full list and all of the essays here.

