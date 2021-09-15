iHEARTMEDIA has installed an all-CHRISTMAS music stunt on News-Talk WFLF-F (94.5 WFLA)/PANAMA CITY, FL in advance of a format flip. The News-Talk format is continuing on Country WPAP's HD 2 channel feeding FM translators W242BF (96,3 FM) and W273DU (102.5 FM).

A press release on the CHRISTMAS 94.5 stunt quoted iHEARTMEDIA SVP/Programming JOHN LUND as saying, “The big guy really gave residents of our area a great gift. This area has been through the ringer over the last three years, so I feel some around the clock CHRISTMAS cheer will be much welcomed by radio listeners in the PANHANDLE.”

