Natalie Grant & Jonathan McReynolds To Host 2021 GMA Dove Awards
by Todd Stach
September 15, 2021 at 12:11 PM (PT)
DOVE Award-winning Artists NATALIE GRANT and JONATHAN MCREYNOLDS will co-host this year's GOSPEL MUSIC ASSOCIATION (GMA) Dove Awards. Also, nominated performers include: LAUREN DAIGLE, ELEVATION WORSHIP, KB, CECE WINANS and ZACH WILLIAMS.
The 52nd GMA DOVE Awards can be seen exclusively on TRINITY BROADCASTING NETWORK (TBN) on FRIDAY (10/22) at 8PM ET and again at 10PM ET. The live taping will take place in NASHVILLE on TUESDAY (10/19).