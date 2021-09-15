DOVE Award-winning Artists NATALIE GRANT and JONATHAN MCREYNOLDS will co-host this year's GOSPEL MUSIC ASSOCIATION (GMA) Dove Awards. Also, nominated performers include: LAUREN DAIGLE, ELEVATION WORSHIP, KB, CECE WINANS and ZACH WILLIAMS.



The 52nd GMA DOVE Awards can be seen exclusively on TRINITY BROADCASTING NETWORK (TBN) on FRIDAY (10/22) at 8PM ET and again at 10PM ET. The live taping will take place in NASHVILLE on TUESDAY (10/19).

