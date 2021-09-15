Crowley

iHEARTMEDIA appoints CHRIS CROWLEY as PD for Alternative WEND (106.5 THE END) and Classic Rock WRFX (99.7 THE FOX)/CHARLOTTE, as well as Alternative WDCG-HD2- W237BZ-W236CA (ALT 95.3) and Classic Rock WRDU/RALEIGH, effective OCTOBER 1st. CHUCK “DZL” THOMPSON exited iHEARTMEDIA/CHARLOTTE a few months ago after nearly 20 years (NET NEWS 6/29).

CROWLEY joins from TOWNSQUARE/BUFFALO, where he served as OM, as well as Brand Mgr. for Country WYRK and Soft AC WMSX (THE BREEZE 96.1).

“It is an absolute privilege to bring CHRIS aboard for oversight of some of our most renowned brands in both markets,” said SVP/Programming A.J. “His wealth of experience and creativity make him a key addition to our programming team.”

“I'm thrilled to join the iHEARTMEDIA team," said CROWLEY. "I look forward to leading these legendary brands and joining the ranks of the talented programmers who have called CHARLOTTE and RALEIGH home. I’m excited to hit the ground running on day one to achieve even more market success. Thanks to iHEARTMEDIA for this amazing opportunity."

