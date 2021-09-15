Moon (Photo: Facebook)

CUMULUS MEDIA Country KUBL (K-BULL 93)/SALT LAKE CITY PD/afternoon host TRAVIS MOON kicks off his annual “TRAVIS MOON Walk” on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21st in PROVO, UT. MOON will once again attempt to walk the length of the market, north all the way to OGDEN, UT, ending on SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25th. This is the third year of the event (NET NEWS 9/10/20).

MOON will take over 160,000 steps in five days, covering over 80 miles by foot. SEPTEMBER is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and MOON is walking to raise money for ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL.

Follow along on his journey via the station’s FACEBOOK page here. You can also donate to ST. JUDE here, or text "MOON" to 68683.

Wish MOON luck on his journey here.

